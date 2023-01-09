Tucson woman known as “Umbrella Lady” has died, authorities say

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities have confirmed that the woman who was hit by a vehicle on Tucson’s northwest side last Thursday has died.
On Monday, Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 63-year-old Lydia Reis died after being involved in a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Ina Road and Giaconda Way.
Reis was known to the Tucson community as the “Umbrella Lady.” PCSD says she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.
The suspect has been identified as 53-year-old Guadalupe Solis. She has been booked into the Pima County Jail on charges of leaving the scene of an accident.
In a news release Monday, PCSD said Solis was traveling eastbound on Ina Road when she allegedly struck Reis, who was walking in the roadway.
The Umbrella Lady
Lydia Reis was known as an icon throughout Tucson. When the community heard the news, many came together to show their support.
As of Monday, a GoFundMe account had raised nearly $9,000 to help the “Umbrella Lady.”
Others took to Twitter to express their concern and sadness.
One Tweet said: "Unless you're from Tucson, it's impossible to explain how devastating this is to the community. Umbrella lady was an absolute legend and a feature of the city as much as any ancient church or towering city hall.”
This is a breaking news story.