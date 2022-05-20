 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND A VERY HIGH TO EXTREME
FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, 153, AND
154...

* AFFECTED AREA...The eastern two thirds of fire weather zone
150 and all of fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...Through this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 14 percent valleys and 10 to 17
percent mountains.

* IMPACTS...Due to these weather conditions and the extreme dryness
of the fuels, any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly and resist control efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create
the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field
of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Tucson woman dies days after being struck by vehicle

police lights

TUCSON (KVOA) —A woman died 17 days after being struck be a vehicle in midtown earlier this month.

Police responded to the intersection of Swan Road and Broadway Boulevard on May 2 for a report of crash involving a pedestrian.

Sixty-nine-year-old Patricia Marie Del Costello was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say she succumbed to her injuries on Thursday.

The driver of the vehicle involved has been identified as a man in his 80s. Police say he cooperated with the investigation and was not impaired at the time of the crash.

In a press release Friday, police said roadway evidence indicates "that the Dodge was turning left on a protected green turn arrow and the pedestrian most likely continued crossing the northbound lanes against the pedestrian signal; however, there is a duty on the driver to exercise due care to avoid pedestrians."

Potential charges against the driver will be presented to the Tucson City Court Prosecutor’s Office.