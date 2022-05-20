Tucson woman dies days after being struck by vehicle

TUCSON (KVOA) —A woman died 17 days after being struck be a vehicle in midtown earlier this month.
Police responded to the intersection of Swan Road and Broadway Boulevard on May 2 for a report of crash involving a pedestrian.
Sixty-nine-year-old Patricia Marie Del Costello was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say she succumbed to her injuries on Thursday.
The driver of the vehicle involved has been identified as a man in his 80s. Police say he cooperated with the investigation and was not impaired at the time of the crash.
In a press release Friday, police said roadway evidence indicates "that the Dodge was turning left on a protected green turn arrow and the pedestrian most likely continued crossing the northbound lanes against the pedestrian signal; however, there is a duty on the driver to exercise due care to avoid pedestrians."
Potential charges against the driver will be presented to the Tucson City Court Prosecutor’s Office.