Tucson woman arrested for committing multiple burglaries

TUCSON (KVOA) —A Tucson woman was arrested for committing multiple burglaries on two seperate days.
22-year-old Destiny Huerta committed the first crime was committed at around 3:10 a.m. on September 4.
She stole a laptop from High Desert Dentistry located at 5100 East Highway 90.
At 8:20 p.m. that same day, she forced entry into the office at Suncrest Apartments at 105 Toscanini Avenue where she stole a set of keys and some cancelled checks.
On September 6 at around 2:00 a.m., she forced entry the McDonald's located at 1200 East Fry Blvd and attempted to break into the cash registers.
At 8:30 a.m. the same day,. she forced entry in LEe's Auto Sales located at 1200 East Fry Blvd where she removed two sets of keys and stole a 2014 Dodge Dart by driving through the fence to the south.
SVPD located the car at a local motel as Huerta exited the car.
Huerta was charged with five counts of burglary, one count of theft of means of transportation, and one count of possession of burglary tools.
Huerta was booked into the Cochise County Jail and is being held on an $8,000 bond.