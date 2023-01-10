Tucson wants your input on development of 20-year plan

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson officials want to hear from you.
The City of Tucson is working on “Plan Tucson,” a guide that focuses on investments, programs, policies and land-use decisions over the next two decades. The initiative will be on ballot for voter approval in November 2025.
During the first phase of the project, Tucson residents will be asked to share their priorities and vision for the city.
The first open house is scheduled for Jan. 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Tucson Convention Center, West Meeting Rooms (260 S. Church Ave.) To RSVP, fill out this form: https://forms.office.com/g/Z8anEQiyRX
For more information, visit www.plantucson.org.