Tucson Veterans Day Parade road closures

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Tucson Veterans Parade will take place Friday at 11 a.m.
Beginning 9 a.m., the following streets will be closed for motorists:
- Granada Avenue from Franklin Street to Congress Street
- Westbound Congress Street from Stone Avenue to Granada Avenue
Beginning at 10:30 a.m., additional road closures will be in place:
- Church Avenue from Cushing Street to Congress Street
- Cushing Street from Granada Avenue to Church Avenue
- Eastbound Broadway/Congress Street from westbound I-10 Frontage Road to Church Avenue will be closed at 10 a.m.
- Cushing Street/Granada Avenue from westbound I-10 Frontage Road to Congress Street
The I-10 eastbound and westbound exit ramps at Congress Street will not be closed and the frontage roads will remain open.
All streets are scheduled to reopen by 1 p.m.
The City-State garage, 498 W. Congress Street, and Tucson Convention Center parking lots will be open and accessible until 10:30 a.m. to allow convenient parking for parade participants and spectators. Parking is free at these locations.
To accommodate the parade, the Sun Link Streetcar will make temporary route adjustments and Sun Tran buses will provide service to streetcar passengers around the parade closure. Streetcar passengers can board the Sun Tran special event bus from temporary transfer stops at the Plaza Centro stop on Congress Street, at the bus stop on Sixth Avenue and Pennington Street, at Cushing Street and Frontage Road, at Cushing Street and Linda Avenue and at Avenida del Convento and Congress Street.
For more information about the parade, visit the Tucson Veterans Day Parade website.