Tucson Values Teachers seeks teacher nominations from students

TUCSON (KVOA) - Parents, listen up. Pass this news on to your kids.
Your child or a group of students have until April 22 to submit a one-minute video to Tucson Values Teachers. In the video, they must explain why their teacher needs to be recognized with the Teacher Excellence Award.
Five pre-K through twelfth grade teachers from Pima, Cochise and Santa Cruz counties will be surprised.
Teachers will be awarded $250, a $100 gift card to Amazon or Jonathan’s Educational Resources, a plaque, and flowers.
To submit a nomination, students will need to:
Create a video explaining why their teacher should be honored with a Teacher Excellence Award. Videos must be no longer than 60 seconds and available in MP4 or MOV formats.
Fill out a brief nomination form that includes a link to download the video: https://www.tucsonvaluesteachers.org/teachers/teacher-excellence-award/
More information about the Teacher Excellence Award, including the nomination form, can be found at www.tucsonvaluesteachers.org.