Tucson Unified School District votes to change the district code of conduct

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tuesday evening the Tucson Unified School District voted unanimously to change its code of conduct.
Last week, the district held a meeting regarding changing the code of conduct. Tuesday's meeting served as a follow up from the previous meeting.
The meeting was held at 5:30 p.m. and was open to the public. Administrators, staff, concerned parents and other district employees spoke and shared their concerns regarding the conduct, with many speakers emphasizing concerns of safety.
A push for a change in the district's code of conduct comes after many district staff wrote a petition pleading for a change.
The request for a change in the code of conduct is specifically for the middle school and high school's discipline code of conduct.
Two TUSD middle school teachers express how they believe that a new conduct would be a very positive thing to schools.
Laura Namerow, an arts teacher in the district, believes that it's a safety issue, and an updated code would benefit both staff and students.
"I think an improved code of conduct is going to be a beneficial improvement. It ensures that the learning environment is safe, not just for teachers and staff, but for students as well."
Michael Oliver, a music teacher and band director in the district, believes that a new code of conduct is needed with the changing times.
"As education changes, as society morphs into the next generation of young people, there needs to be adaptations and changes to the code of conduct to reflect the needs happening on the ground in the classroom and in the district."
The new code of conduct will be effective for the 2023-2024 school year.