...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Strong thunderstorms this afternoon and evening will be
capable of producing areas of dense blowing dust, reducing
visibility between one quarter mile and one mile.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 7 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Thunderstorms will produce strong thunderstorm outflow
winds capable of producing dense blowing dust this afternoon and
evening...with a potential for Haboob formation between Tucson
and Phoenix. Hazardous driving conditions due to a rapidly
reduced visibility in blowing dust is possible, especially along
Interstate 10 between Tucson and Phoenix and Highway 86 west of
Tucson. Strong and gusty thunderstorm outflow winds will likely
suspend dust into the air that people and animals breathe.
Individuals with heart disease and respiratory sensitivities may
want to reduce their level of exertion to limit the dust they
breathe into their lungs...especially if they are near dust-
prone locations. Those most at risk may feel better if they
avoid outside exercise today...keeping windows and doors closed
to help reduce exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

Tucson to receive portion of the first major asteroid sample

OSIRIS-REx

TUCSON (KVOA) — Next month OSIRIS-REx is set to return to Earth, carrying the first significant sample of an asteroid in U.S. history.

Part of the sample will be coming to Tucson to be studied at the University of Arizona.

Preparations for the OSIRIS-REx asteroid recovery mission are underway. NASA held a press conference to share what they have been doing to prepare for the historical arrival.

The OSIRIS-REx was launched 7 years ago in 2016. It is now on its way back to Earth and is scheduled to land in Utah at the end of September.

OSIRIS-REx took a sample from an asteroid named Bennu, and is carrying approximately 9 ounces of samples from the asteroid.

University of Arizona professor and the OSIRIS-REx prime investigator Dante Lauretta is celebrating the arrival. At the meeting, he shared that OSIRIS-REx's arrival is a gift to the world.

"We're going back to the dawn of the solar system, we're looking at clues as to why Earth is a habitable world, this rare jewel in outer space, that has oceans, it has a protective atmosphere, we think all of these materials were brought by these carbon-rich asteroids, very early in our planetarium formation," said Lauretta.

Lauretta is enthused that part of the sample will be coming to the University of Arizona because with it he can train the next generation.

Over 60 laboratories across the world are waiting for its arrival.

