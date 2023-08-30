Tucson to receive a piece of the first major asteroid sample

TUCSON (KVOA) — Next month OSIRIS-REx is set to return to Earth, carrying the first significant sample of an asteroid in U.S. history.
Part of the sample will be coming to Tucson to be studied at the University of Arizona.
Preparations for the OSIRIS-REx asteroid recovery mission are underway. NASA held a press conference to share what they have been doing to prepare for the historical arrival.
The OSIRIS-REx was launched 7 years ago in 2016. It is now on its way back to Earth and is scheduled to land in Utah at the end of September.
OSIRIS-REx took a sample from an asteroid named Bennu, and is carrying approximately 9 ounces of samples from the asteroid.
University of Arizona professor and the OSIRIS-REx prime investigator Dante Lauretta is celebrating the arrival. At the meeting, he shared that OSIRIS-REx's arrival is a gift to the world.
"We're going back to the dawn of the solar system, we're looking at clues as to why Earth is a habitable world, this rare jewel in outer space, that has oceans, it has a protective atmosphere, we think all of these materials were brought by these carbon-rich asteroids, very early in our planetarium formation," said Lauretta.
Lauretta is enthused that part of the sample will be coming to the University of Arizona because with it he can train the next generation.
Over 60 laboratories across the world are waiting for its arrival.