Tucson to lose two more Bed Bath & Beyond stores

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson will soon be losing two more Bed Bath & Beyond stores, as the company recently warned about a possible bankruptcy filing.

On Jan. 5, CNN reported that Bed Bath & Beyond's "stock plunged nearly 30%, dipping below $2 a share, an all-time low." The company said it is exploring strategic alternatives, including restructuring its debt, seeking additional cash, selling assets and filing for bankruptcy.

Bed Bath & Beyond updated its store closing list on Tuesday. The closures will affect the stores at 22nd Street and Harrison Road and the children’s retailer buybuyBaby at Foothills Mall, 7475 N. La Cholla Blvd.

The store at the Spectrum mall on Tucson’s southwest side was also closed in the last few months.

According to CNN, Bed Bath & Beyond had 950 stores and 32,000 workers as of February 2022. In August, the company said they would lay off approximately 20% of corporate employees and close around 150 stores.