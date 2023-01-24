Tucson teen dies in Monday’s 2-vehicle crash

TUCSON (KVOA) — A 16-year-old girl died Monday following a two-vehicle crash in the Rita Ranch area.
Officers responded to Mary Ann Cleveland Way and Atterbury Way Monday morning in reference to a serious-injury crash.
Police say the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle involved, who has been identified as a man in his 30s, was treated for minor injuries. Police say he was not impaired at the time of the crash.
While the investigation remains ongoing, police say speed is not believed to be a contributing factor in the collision.