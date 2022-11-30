Tucson teacher awarded November’s Teacher Excellence Award

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Sunnyside Unified School District Teacher has been awarded the November Teacher Excellence Award.
Leticia Montero is a seventh and eighth grade English Language Development teacher at Challenger Middle School. She has been with the district for 10 years, including 5 at Challenger.
“I strongly believe that we all have the power to influence others in a positive way, and I take that to heart everyday with my students,” said Montero in a news release. “My goal is to empower them to believe in themselves and know that with hard work and discipline everything is within our reach.”
Congratulations to our November #TeacherExcellenceAward winner, Ms. Leticia Montero!! 🎉Ms. Montero is a teacher at Challenger Middle School in @sunnysideusd and was nominated by Kelley Brooks-Cavaletto. pic.twitter.com/BHRhShC2nX— TucsonValuesTeachers (@Tweet4Teachers) November 28, 2022
Montero was nominated by her colleague, Kelley Brooks-Cavaletto.
“Through the PBIS structures and system Ms. Montero has developed and set up with her teaching team, our students are excited to come to school each day, be recognized for their efforts, and engage in learning with strong identities as students,” said Brooks-Cavaletto in her nomination statement.
Tucson Values Teachers highlights and rewards teachers in southern Arizona every month.
More information about the Teacher Excellence Award, including the nomination form, visit www.tucsonvaluesteachers.org.