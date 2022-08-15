Tucson Sugar Skulls parts ways with Head Coach Dixie Wooten

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Tucson Sugar Skulls has parted ways with Head Coach and General Manager Dixie Wooten, the team announced Monday.
"After a detailed evaluation, we decided it was in the best interest of our organization to move in another direction. We truly appreciate all of Dixie's hard work these past two seasons both on and off the field in the Tucson community. We wish him and his family the best going forward," said Tucson Sugar Skulls' CEO Cathy Guy in a press release.
#DixieWooten#TucsonSugarSkulls https://t.co/1CQCzI8kpv— David Kelly (@DavidKellyKVOA) August 15, 2022
Wooten was with the team for the past two seasons.
According to the Sugar Skulls, they will begin interviewing coaches this week.