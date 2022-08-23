Tucson Sugar Skulls announce new head coach

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Tucson Sugar Skulls announced on Tuesday their new head coach after parting ways with Dixie Wooten last week.
Hurtis Chinn has been named the new Head Coach, according to the team.
"To start I'd like to thank Cathy Guy and the wonderful ownership at the Sugar Skulls for allowing me this opportunity to build something special here in Tucson," Chinn said in a press release. "My number one goal is to give the people of Tucson something to be proud of and enjoy. Through relentless work in the community, building healthy relationships, and togetherness we will produce a product that fans can smile about."
Before coming to Arizona, Chinn was the assistant head coach and wide receivers coach of the 2018 IFL Champion Iowa Barnstormers. Prior to joining Iowa, Chinn coached for six years with the Nebraska Danger.
In 2022, he was named Assistant Coach of the Year by the Indoor Football League in his second season with the Sugar Skulls as the offensive coordinator. In 2019, he was also on the Tucson coaching staff as the Offensive Coordinator.
Prior to beginning his coaching career, Chinn played three years in the IFL for the River City Rage and the Danger. He also played college football at Western New Mexico University.
