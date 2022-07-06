Tucson Starbucks to have union vote Wednesday

TUCSON (KVOA) — A local Starbucks will have a ballot count Wednesday to decide if it will become a union store.

The National Labor Relations Board will conduct a vote via Zoom for the Starbucks locations at Euclid Avenue and University Boulevard.

There will be a public viewing of the ballot count at 2 p.m.

“We are excited to join together as a community of partners and supporters to announce our election results! We are happy to join in solidarity with our partners across the country from Buffalo to Seattle, and especially to family in our neighboring city of Mesa. We are proud to be the first store in Tucson to make this leap, and hope that many more stores will join us in our pursuit of creating a better workplace," said Matt Harrison on behalf of Union Supporters in a press release. "We are Partners, we are Starbucks Workers United, and we are the Starbucks 5505 University and Euclid community, and we welcome everyone to join us in celebration and support!”

Currently, there are four unionized Starbucks stores in Arizona and 170 across the nation. Wednesday's vote may bring the first unionized Starbucks to Tucson.