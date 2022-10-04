Tucson Rodeo legend dies at 73

TUCSON (KVOA) — A legend in the local rodeo community has passed away.
Gary Williams, the first general manager of the Tucson Rodeo, died Sunday at the age of 73.
Through his work and accomplishments the rodeo is what it is today. During his 26 years at the Tucson Rodeo, Williams served on the board of directors for several rodeo committees and as the president of the Turquoise Rodeo Circuit.
As a native Tucsonan and graduate of the University of Arizona, Williams was inducted into the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame in 2006.