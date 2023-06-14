Tucson receiving money from government for Shelter and Service Program

TUCSON (KVOA) — Communities like Tucson, which are receiving migrants, will receive a significant allocation of two hundred ninety million dollars from the government.
Pima County will receive eight million dollars as part of the government's new program called the Shelter and Service Program. However, the executive director of Casa Alitas says that the shelter needs more funding.
Executive Director Teresa Cavendish stated, "That is a reduction in the amount that has been awarded previously, which will cause problems in the future. We could be challenged to provide the same level of service within our region as we have previously, but it's still early in the process."
In the past, federal funds for migrants usually came from the Emergency Food and Shelter Program. However, this is changing now that the Shelter and Service Program is in place.
Cavendish mentioned, "The old type of funding will be going away shortly. All of us will receive FEMA funding through our various fiscal agencies. Pima County is the agent for Casa Alitas, so this is the new avenue of funding."
The executive director of Casa Alitas already has plans on how the shelter will utilize the money. Cavendish added, "So that money will be used for paying for shelter spaces, paying for staff, food, and transportation for the individuals."
Pima County has until July 12th to apply for the eight million dollars.