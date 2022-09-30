Tucson Pride Parade is happening tonight

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Wash and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona, including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima. In Southeast Arizona, Cochise and Santa Cruz. * WHEN...Until 515 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 203 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Gardner Canyon, Turkey Creek, Mud Spring Canyon, upper Babocomari River and Cienega Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Sonoita and Elgin. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. &&