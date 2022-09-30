TUCSON (KVOA) -The Tucson Pride Parade is happening tonight from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m..
The parade starts in Downtown and makes its way to Armory Park.
There will also be other festivities throughout the weekend:
Tucson Pride Festival
When: Saturday, October 1, 2022
Time: 12:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Where: Georges DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park, 900 South Randolph Way Tucson, AZ 85716
Tucson Pride Brunch Presented by HighWire Tucson
When: Sunday, October 2, 2022
Time: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Where: HighWire Tucson, 14 S. Arizona Ave. Tucson, AZ 85701
For more information visit Tucson Pride