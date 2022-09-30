Tucson Pride Parade is happening tonight

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona,
including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima.
In Southeast Arizona, Santa Cruz.

* WHEN...Until 330 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 136 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Amado.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Wash and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall
is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona,
including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima.
In Southeast Arizona, Cochise and Santa Cruz.

* WHEN...Until 515 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become
impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 203 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream
flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Gardner Canyon, Turkey Creek, Mud Spring Canyon, upper
Babocomari River and Cienega Creek.
Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sonoita and Elgin.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima,
west central Cochise and northeastern Santa Cruz Counties through 245
PM MST...

At 152 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Elgin, or 22 miles southwest of Benson, moving northwest at 12 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Whetstone, Patagonia, Sonoita, Elgin and Fort Huachuca.

This includes the following highways...
Route 82 between mile markers 20 and 51.
Route 83 between mile markers 16 and 52.
Route 90 between mile markers 307 and 308.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Tucson Pride Parade is happening tonight

Rainbow Flag

June is Pride Month to Raise awareness of the LGBTQ community.

TUCSON (KVOA) -The Tucson Pride Parade is happening tonight from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m..

The parade starts in Downtown and makes its way to Armory Park.

There will also be other festivities throughout the weekend:

Tucson Pride Festival

When: Saturday, October 1, 2022

Time: 12:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Where: Georges DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park, 900 South Randolph Way Tucson, AZ 85716

Tucson Pride Brunch Presented by HighWire Tucson

When: Sunday, October 2, 2022

Time: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Where: HighWire Tucson, 14 S. Arizona Ave. Tucson, AZ 85701

For more information visit Tucson Pride

