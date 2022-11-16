Tucson Police, Ward 6 to hold meeting regarding Fentanyl in the community

TUCSON (KVOA) — Police and city officials will be holding a meeting regarding Fentanyl in the community Wednesday night.
Tucson Police Department will hold the meeting at the City of Tucson’s Ward 6 office, 3202 E. 1st. St., at 6 p.m. The community may also join via Zoom.
- Join Zoom Meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84500776343?pwd=cnNIek9aTjZqL2x1cTV2Wk1FNHdQUT09
- Meeting ID: 845 0077 6343
- Passcode: @Ward6
According to Council member Steve Kozachik, the presentation will include information on Fentanyl’s availability, cost, where it’s coming from, the impacts it has on users, and the impacts it’s having on the community in general.
After the presentation, there will be time for a Q&A.