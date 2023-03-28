Tucson Police to roll out Traffic Watch to keep people safe on road

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson Police tells News 4 Tucson 2022 was the deadliest year ever for traffic fatalities with 99 fatalities.
To keep people safe on the road, TPD is rolling out a new program called Traffic Watch.
Lieutenant Lauren Pettey heads the traffic division for Tucson Police. She tells News 4 Tucson, "ultimately everyone's goal is to keep our roadways safer in Tucson and by getting the community involved they can help do that. Residents will have the ability to file a report either online using a computer or cell phone if they have a smart phone. And there is also a QR code associated as well."
TPD also put out a short video explaining how Traffic Watch works to include uploading pictures, videos, or dash cam videos. The idea came from the traffic unit who were often stopped by citizens as officers were doing traffic enforcement saying they observe dangerous driving behavior.
Car Worlds is located in a very busy area off ORacle Road in between Ft. Lowell and Prince Roads. Brian Willis is the sales manager and he tells News 4 Tucson he sees vehicles speeding constantly and it looks like they are racing. The big issue is with motorcycles.
"We see them racing in between cars, they will ride by on their back wheels wheeling with each other. It's very frightening to watch. I know the police are overwhelmed with what they have in being able to respond to be everywhere that you need them to be," he said. "So, if the community can help the police by doing videos or pictures that helps them hold people responsible to do that, that would be fantastic."
Make sure you are not driving and taking pictures of video, that's breaking the law.
To file a report, visit here.