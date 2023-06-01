Tucson Police investigating over 30 vehicles vandalized near Park Place Mall

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police has a detective working two cases that happened Monday night.
News 4 Tucson first reported the first incident that occurred at Park Place Mall near the movie theatres. 15 vehicles were vandalized late Monday night.
Now we have now learned about a nearby apartment community where 19 other cars were vandalized on the same night.
Tucson police said they have a detective actively working both cases.
Sergeant Richard Gradillas commented, "Right now it's still very early into the investigations so we are still trying to determine if they are related. Right now there is nothing to say that they are... We also don't have any information saying that they're not."
He added they are looking at over 30 vehicles getting windows smashed on Monday night. They are beefing up patrols in that area.
"We will be patrolling the parking lots, patrolling the area being a little bit more visible and letting the public know we are around and everybody can see that we are here and we know what is going one."
Cathy Montez is one of the victims at the apartment complex who had her vehicle vandalized.
"I filed a report and they said will you press charges and I said of course I'll press charges."
She's getting the window repaired on Saturday. She said she's lucky she doesn't have to pay a deductible. However other victims in her complex are not as fortunate.
"There is a lot of people in here that can't get their vehicle fixed right now because they are on a fixed income and they have the deductible , they don't have the money. So they can't get their windows fixed right now."
Tucson police said at this time they have no suspects and is asking the public for their help.
"If they have any kind of video or information related to any of these incidents just to please give a call to 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME. We do want to find these people responsible and bring them to justice."
Montez has a message for those responsible.
"If it were your grandparents how would you feel if somebody did that to your grandmother, or your grandfather."