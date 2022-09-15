 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tucson police ID victim in fatal hit-and-run crash

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights

TUCSON (KVOA) — The victim in a fatal hit-and-run crash in midtown Sunday has been identified.

The pedestrian, 35-year-old Nicholas Miller, died after being struck by a vehicle near 22nd Street and Beverly Avenue.

While mid-block crossing by Miller is the major contributing factor in the crash, police say leaving the scene of a fatal crash is the focus of the investigation.

The suspect vehicle has not been identified. Police are asking anyone with information regarding this crash to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you