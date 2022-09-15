Tucson police ID victim in fatal hit-and-run crash

TUCSON (KVOA) — The victim in a fatal hit-and-run crash in midtown Sunday has been identified.
The pedestrian, 35-year-old Nicholas Miller, died after being struck by a vehicle near 22nd Street and Beverly Avenue.
While mid-block crossing by Miller is the major contributing factor in the crash, police say leaving the scene of a fatal crash is the focus of the investigation.
The suspect vehicle has not been identified. Police are asking anyone with information regarding this crash to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE