Tucson Police Department Air Support Unit turns 50

TUCSON (KVOA) - Whether it's chasing criminals from the air or rescuing lost and injured hikers, the Tucson Police Air Support unit stays busy!
Now, the first air unit in the state is celebrating 50 years of supporting TPD officers on the ground. It's also the first law enforcement air unit in the state.
The air support unit is the eyes in the sky when we are sleeping. They are out flying every night protecting the public and the officers.
While News 4 Tucson was at the helicopter hangar, the sergeant was monitoring the police radio.
"A suspect involved in a homicide last night is in a vacant house.”
Sgt. Travis Carpenter added, "So the Air Support Unit is on standby in case the suspect runs out of the house."
The unit responded to more than 3000 calls a year. The budget for the unit is $500,000.00. However due to rising fuel costs they have had to ask for an additional $150,000.00.
It's an expensive unit to run, however Lieutenant Lauren Pettey said, "You can put a price on safety."
She added, "Not only are we helping offices patrol out on the ground, we're helping the community stay safe."
Michael Ray knows all too well about the Air Unit. He's part of the Limberlost Neighborhood Association near the Tucson Mall.
He told News 4 Tucson, a year ago they were having major issues with the homeless starting fires in the Rillito River.
"Lots of mattresses in it, lots of drug dealing going on."
He added, "Sometimes we as neighbors wonder what the helicopter is doing here, but in this case, they were doing night surveys which are very hard to do from a car or on foot."
After a few weeks of the helicopter shining, it's on the Rillito, the problem was solved.
Richard Morales has been with the unit eight years but a total of 15 with TPD, recently he was asked to search for a hiker who was injured, and it was at night in Sabino Canyon, he and his partner found the hiker.
"It's good to do those kind of you know positive things help the community out when we can, it's not always about catching bad guys."
Even though Tucson's population has exploded three times more than when the unit started 50 years ago.
They continue to soar in keeping the community safe.