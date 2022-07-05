Tucson Parks & Rec offers after school program for youth

TUCSON (KVOA) – Tucson Parks and Recreation is offering an after school program for youth.
KIDCO Afterschool offers safe and structured activities for youth from school dismissal to 6 p.m. for the 2022-2023 school year.
Planned activities may include sports, games, nutrition, fitness, arts and crafts, performing arts, and special events.
View locations and register online at EZEEreg.com beginning on the dates and times listed below. The fee is $500/school year for City residents or $625/school year for non-City residents.
KIDCO Year-round Afterschool (Vail School District) - Wednesday, July 6, 8 a.m.
KIDCO Afterschool (viewable beginning July 6)
Saturday, July 16, 6 a.m. (City residents)
Saturday, July 16, 8 a.m. (Non-city residents)