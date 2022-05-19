 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY FOR
STRONG GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND A VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE
DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, 153, AND
154...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.

* AFFECTED AREA...The eastern two thirds of fire weather zone 150
and all of fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 14 percent valleys and 10 to 17
percent mountains.

* IMPACTS...Due to these weather conditions and the extreme
dryness of the fuels, any fires that develop or are ongoing
will have the potential to spread rapidly and resist control
efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Tucson Parks and Rec to open 10 pools this summer

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson Parks and Recreation will have 10 pools open this summer.

The summer schedule will allow for recreational swimming, lap swimming, learn-to-swim lessons, and new Aqua and Deep-Water Fitness classes from June 2 to Aug. 3.

In light of the lifeguard shortage, the City of Tucson says they will focus on making water safety and quality aquatic programming the top priorities.

According to the city, lifeguard recruitment remains a top priority. Applicants must be at least 15 years of age and must have lifeguard certifications. Apply online at www.Tucsonaz.gov/jobs. For those lacking the lifeguard certification, call (520) 791-4245 for information on where to get certified.

For information on summer schedules and sites, visit Pools and Splash Pads | Official website of the City of Tucson (tucsonaz.gov)