Tucson Parks and Rec to open 10 pools this summer

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson Parks and Recreation will have 10 pools open this summer.
The summer schedule will allow for recreational swimming, lap swimming, learn-to-swim lessons, and new Aqua and Deep-Water Fitness classes from June 2 to Aug. 3.
In light of the lifeguard shortage, the City of Tucson says they will focus on making water safety and quality aquatic programming the top priorities.
According to the city, lifeguard recruitment remains a top priority. Applicants must be at least 15 years of age and must have lifeguard certifications. Apply online at www.Tucsonaz.gov/jobs. For those lacking the lifeguard certification, call (520) 791-4245 for information on where to get certified.
For information on summer schedules and sites, visit Pools and Splash Pads | Official website of the City of Tucson (tucsonaz.gov).