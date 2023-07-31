Tucson one of just two cities in Arizona to hold citywide elections in odd-numbered years

TUCSON - (KVOA) Voters will drop off ballots making decisions in Tucson's primary election Tuesday for the Office of Mayor and in City Council Wards 1, 2 and 4.
Tucson and Prescott are the only two cities in Arizona that hold elections in odd-numbered years.
In this all Vote-By-Mail primary, the City of Tucson shows turnout is a little more than 26 percent on the eve of Election Day.
District 13 State Senator JD Mesnard, a Republican from Chandler believes that's way too low. Mesnard argues there is a big reason that accounts for the sluggish turnout.
"If you hold your elections at odd times of the year or in odd-numbered years, you're suppressing the vote, there's a suppressed turnout," Mesnard said.
However, Tucson has been holding its elections in odd-numbered years for decades and tradition is hard to break.
In 2021, the Arizona State Supreme Court sided with the City of Tucson when the state sought to get Tucson to hold elections in even-numbered years.
"Even though the voter turnout might be higher, we are at the bottom of the ballot," Tucson City Councilman Steve Kozachik said. "People have got to go through the federal races, the state races, all the propositions, all the county races, then they finally get to us. "So, my preference is we're the only show in town, we're the only thing on the ballot, people are forced to look at the city council candidates.
Mesnard tells News 4 Tucson, he's thinking about putting a constitutional amendment on this issue in front of voters next fall, during a presidential cycle with Arizona being a swing state.
The state senator believes Arizonans will back the measure.
"And, if I introduce it and it passes the legislature, it would go to the ballot for November of 2024," Mesnard said. "I think folks agree there's a certain time of the year or really every other year, they sit down they go through all the candidates for all the different offices, there's an efficiency to that."
Kozachik wants Tucson to keep tradition alive.
"We have asked our voters how they want us to do this, they have resoundingly said we want you in the odd-numbered years," he said. "We want to be able to focus on local races and do our homework on candidates and local issues. They don't want us at the bottom of the ballot on even-numbered years. JD Mesnard shouldn't worry about how we're doing elections in the City of Tucson"