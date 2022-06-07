Tucson mother charged with murder in death of 9-year-old

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Tucson mother is now facing a felony murder charge in connection with the death of her 9-year-old .

Police said the child passed away at Lakeside Casitas located at 8250 E. Golf Links Rd. near Pantano Road in March.

Sandra Kraykovich and her mother Elizabeth Kraykovich were arrested back in March.

While on scene, responding officers noted concerns regarding the family's living conditions and child welfare.

Both the mother and grandmother were charged with child abuse. However, at that time, police said the charges were not related to the 9-year-old's death.

Sandra Kraykovich had her initial court appearance on a new charge of first-degree murder Monday night.

A judge set her bond to $40,000 for the murder charge.

She has been behind bars since she was arrested earlier this year.