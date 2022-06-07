 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with maximum temperatures
between 104 and 114 possible. Hottest values in portions of the
lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro
Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley, Altar Valley, and Upper Gila River
Valley.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Sunday evening. Saturday
and Sunday look to be the hottest days.

* IMPACTS...High Heat Risk will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, including heat cramps,
heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Tucson mother charged with murder in death of 9-year-old

Sandra Kraykovich

Sandra Kraykovich

 Tucson Police Department

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Tucson mother is now facing a felony murder charge in connection with the death of her 9-year-old .

Police said the child passed away at Lakeside Casitas located at 8250 E. Golf Links Rd. near Pantano Road in March.

Sandra Kraykovich and her mother Elizabeth Kraykovich were arrested back in March.

While on scene, responding officers noted concerns regarding the family's living conditions and child welfare.

Both the mother and grandmother were charged with child abuse. However, at that time, police said the charges were not related to the 9-year-old's death.

Sandra Kraykovich had her initial court appearance on a new charge of first-degree murder Monday night.

A judge set her bond to $40,000 for the murder charge.

She has been behind bars since she was arrested earlier this year.

