Tucson migrant shelters handling influx of migrants

TUCSON (KVOA) —Local migrant shelters in Tucson are still handling an influx of migrants, and now county officials are worried that many of these migrants could end up on the streets if funding runs out.
Director of Pima County Communications Office Mark Evans said, "We haven't seen numbers like this before. We are almost double and triple what we've seen in these past months."
Several hundred migrants are being housed in shelters around Tucson on a daily basis.
While the government is currently covering the costs of transportation, food, and shelter for the migrants, county officials express concerns about the lack of guidance from the government.
"This is a situation created by the federal government, and we need their assistance in paying for the shelter to prevent street releases in the community," said Evans, a county official.
If the funding from the government runs out, there is a possibility that migrants will be released onto the streets.
"For whatever reason, if the federal government decides not to provide any more funding and chooses to release people into our community, the county administration emphasizes that local taxpayers cannot bear the cost," Evans added.
Currently, the county and city are working hard to support migrants, but they are unsure how much longer they can continue providing assistance.
"If we experience another surge while we are already over capacity, we will once again be at risk of street releases," Evans warned.