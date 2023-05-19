 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE TUCSON METRO AREA ON
FRIDAY...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an
Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Tucson Metro area on Friday.

This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory
problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended.

You are urged to car pool, telecommute, or use mass transit.
The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/tucson or call 602- 771-2300.

Tucson migrant shelters handling influx of migrants

  • Updated
  • 0
Border troops

TUCSON (KVOA) —Local migrant shelters in Tucson are still handling an influx of migrants, and now county officials are worried that many of these migrants could end up on the streets if funding runs out.

Director of Pima County Communications Office Mark Evans said, "We haven't seen numbers like this before. We are almost double and triple what we've seen in these past months."

Several hundred migrants are being housed in shelters around Tucson on a daily basis.

While the government is currently covering the costs of transportation, food, and shelter for the migrants, county officials express concerns about the lack of guidance from the government.

"This is a situation created by the federal government, and we need their assistance in paying for the shelter to prevent street releases in the community," said Evans, a county official.

If the funding from the government runs out, there is a possibility that migrants will be released onto the streets.

"For whatever reason, if the federal government decides not to provide any more funding and chooses to release people into our community, the county administration emphasizes that local taxpayers cannot bear the cost," Evans added.

Currently, the county and city are working hard to support migrants, but they are unsure how much longer they can continue providing assistance.

"If we experience another surge while we are already over capacity, we will once again be at risk of street releases," Evans warned.

Tags

Recommended for you