 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tucson Medical Center cardiovascular center receives big donation

  • Updated
  • 0
TMC tucson medical center
By Pablo Lopez

TUCSON (KVOA)  — The Tucson Medical Center Cardiovascular received a big donation from the Humberto and Czarina Lopez Family.

The Humberto and Czarina Lopez Family donated 5-million dollars to support the center's work.

As a part of the gift agreement, the center will be renamed to the Iliana Maria Lopez Cardiovascular Center at Tucson Medical Center.

"It's a lot of money. It's going to help us buy the equipment we need to pay for the professionals that are taking care of these patients and to get the finest physicians, structural heart care and other cardiovascular care for our patients," said Judy Rich, TMC's Health CEO.

TMC is a non-profit hospital that has been providing care for nearly 30 years.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sarika has been part of News 4 Tucson's digital team since October 2022.

Recommended for you