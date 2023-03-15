Tucson Medical Center cardiovascular center receives big donation

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Tucson Medical Center Cardiovascular received a big donation from the Humberto and Czarina Lopez Family.
The Humberto and Czarina Lopez Family donated 5-million dollars to support the center's work.
As a part of the gift agreement, the center will be renamed to the Iliana Maria Lopez Cardiovascular Center at Tucson Medical Center.
"It's a lot of money. It's going to help us buy the equipment we need to pay for the professionals that are taking care of these patients and to get the finest physicians, structural heart care and other cardiovascular care for our patients," said Judy Rich, TMC's Health CEO.
TMC is a non-profit hospital that has been providing care for nearly 30 years.