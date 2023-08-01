Tucson Mayor Romero Democratic candidate in November election

TUCSON (KVOA) — It's now official, Mayor Romero will be the Democratic candidate in the November election.
The Mayor easily winning the primary tonight, having her sights set on the General Election where she'll face off against a familiar opponent.
She will ask Tucson voters for four more years to lead the City of Tucson.
One of her opponents is a longtime businessman here, who knows it's an uphill battle as he wants another shot to become the Mayor of Tucson.
She now looks to the general election, eyeing another term.
In a one-on-one interview with News 4 Tucson's Eric Fink, she says she wants Tucsonans engaged in this campaign.
She says she has a record that will help guide her to victory this fall and plans for the future.
She wants to, "Create a high quality of life for Tucson, a sustainable thriving desert city. I want to continue to work on investing in our infrastructure, in our roads, continue creating opportunities to build jobs, long term green jobs of the future and I want to be able to have water security for generations to come," said Mayor Romero.
It's a rematch of 2019 where independent candidate and Tucson businessman Ed Ackerley will once again challenge Romero in the General Election.
He says public safety is his number one issue.
"I just want to make sure that we have enough police officers on the staff of the City of Tucson Police Department so that we can provide safety and security for everyone. That's our single most thing we can do as Mayor and Council and in the next four years, I'd like to look at Tucson as cleaning up Tucson, making it safer and bringing it back to the place I enjoyed as a child and as a young man, growing up with my family early on in my life," Ackerley said.
The candidates have a little more than three months to make their pitch.
Other candidates include:
- Republican Janet Wittenbraker
- Libertarian Arthur Kerschen
Election Day is November 7.
