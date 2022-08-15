Tucson mayor joins nationwide showcasing of initiatives to reduce crime

TUCSON (KVOA) — The mayor of Tucson is focused on crime this week. Regina Romero is a part of a group of mayors across the country, who have declared it "Mayors Stopping Crime" week.
This forum is focused on gun violence, and specifically, what each mayor is doing to try and limit the amount of gun crime happening in their cities.
Mayor Romero joined the mayors of Kansas City and Richmond, Virginia. They all noted a high number of gun crimes in their areas.
Romero says in the past year, Tucson has had 546 gun-related incidents that Tucson police responded to.
News 4 Tucson's Robbie Reynold asked her what her plan is to try and reduce this number. She said she strongly believes in the city's Place Network Investigations program, also known as PNI, launched at the start of this year. Investigators focus on areas where crime is the highest, and try to figure out the root cause of the violence.
"Trying to look at crime holistically, and the PNI program targets directly the areas where we're seeing crime, high incidences of crime, but very specifically gun violence," Romero said.
Mayor Romero also said she has a good relationship with Tucson Police Department Chief Chad Kasmar, and she hopes that they can reduce gun violence together.