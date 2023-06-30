Tucson man will serve six and a half years for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Tucson man will serve six and a half years behind bars, followed by three years of supervised release.
42-year-old Glen Adam Romero Jr. pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute fentanyl. He was also ordered to pay a $100 special assessment.
In Oct. 2020, the FBI started an investigation into the Southside Murder Gang Killaz, a criminal street gang in Tucson.
The investigation revealed individuals were involved with smuggling people, narcotics, and firearms in the Tucson area.
Romero Jr. conspired to distribute 1.7256 kg of fentanyl.