Tucson man wanted in homicide in Pinal County

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Tucson man is wanted in connection to a homicide in Pinal County.
On Monday, deputies responded to the 3000 block of Aravaipa Drive in the Winkelman area for reports of shots being fired at a home.
According to Pinal County Sheriff's Office, a 39-year-old man was found dead and a 38-year-old woman was injured.
The suspect, who has been identified as 40-year-old Oscar Valencia, reportedly fled the scene southbound on SR77 in a silver Jeep Patriot with Arizona license plate DDA1AXA.
He was last seen wearing all black clothing and a black hat. Officials say he is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480)-948-6377.
EDITOR'S NOTE: News 4 Tucson previously reported it was a double homicide, however, the woman involved was injured. The story has been corrected.