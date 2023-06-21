Tucson man spending life in prison after being convicted of double murder

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Tucson man will spend life in prison after he was convicted of a double murder.
Zachary Joseph Thomas Naifeh will serve two consecutive life sentences i prison after he was found guilty of first degree murder in the deaths of 39-year-old Celina Garcia and 44-year-old Rashad Smith.
In March 2022, Garcia and Smith were found shot to death on 12th Avenue, south of Valencia Road.
TPD says Naifeh shot the men before driving away.
He was arrested two days later.
In addition to the murder convictions, Naifeh was also sentenced to 21 years for one count of armed robbery and 13 years for one count of theft, along with several other minor charges.