Tucson man sentenced to 17.5 years in prison for possession of meth and firearms

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Tucson man has been sentenced to 17.5 years in prison for possession of meth and firearms.
Forty-three-year-old Gabriel Joseph Bustamante previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and felon in possession of firearms.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, federal agents served a search warrant at Bustamante’s home on April 22, 2021. They reportedly seized 3.6 kilograms of pure methamphetamine and multiple firearms. Agents also searched two storage units belonging to Bustamante where they recovered additional firearms.
Following the prison sentence, he is expected to be under supervised release for five years.