Tucson man sentenced to 1 year in prison for organized retail theft scheme

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Tucson man was sentenced to one year in prison in connection to an organized retail theft scheme ring that defrauded various stores in southern Arizona.
Joseph James Mierzejewski previously pled guilty to one count of theft and one count of attempted trafficking in stolen property.
He was indicted in April and accused of participating in an organized retail theft ring that defrauded various retail stores in southern Arizona including Target, Home Depot, and Walmart.
According to the Attorney General's Office, Mierzejewski would enter retail stores and place an incorrect Universal Product Code (UPC) familiar to the store on an item, however the switched UPC code included a significantly lower marked price than the retail value of the item Mierzejewski was purchasing. Mierzejewski would then pay the lower purchase price at the register and resell those same items at pawn shops for a profit.
After being released from prison, Mierzejewski will have 4 years of probation.