 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...For all of Southeast Arizona, including the following
counties, southeast Pinal, Pima, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham and
Greenlee

* WHEN...From late Friday morning through late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A low pressure system with tropical origin will impact the
region through this weekend, with the heaviest and more
widespread rainfall amounts peaking Friday and Saturday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Tucson man sentenced to 1 year in prison for organized retail theft scheme

  • 0
Joseph James Mierzejewski

Joseph James Mierzejewski

 Pima County Sheriff's Department

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Tucson man was sentenced to one year in prison in connection to an organized retail theft scheme ring that defrauded various stores in southern Arizona.

Joseph James Mierzejewski previously pled guilty to one count of theft and one count of attempted trafficking in stolen property.

He was indicted in April and accused of participating in an organized retail theft ring that defrauded various retail stores in southern Arizona including Target, Home Depot, and Walmart.

According to the Attorney General's Office, Mierzejewski would enter retail stores and place an incorrect Universal Product Code (UPC) familiar to the store on an item, however the switched UPC code included a significantly lower marked price than the retail value of the item Mierzejewski was purchasing. Mierzejewski would then pay the lower purchase price at the register and resell those same items at pawn shops for a profit.

After being released from prison, Mierzejewski will have 4 years of probation.