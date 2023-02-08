Tucson man sentenced for lying to federal agents during an investigation

(TUCSON) KVOA - A Tucson man has been given a time-served sentence and three years of supervised release.
Following a mass shooting in Tucson, Arizona on Aug. 25, 2022, The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) initiated an investigation into the purchase of a firearm used in the shooting that resulted in the deaths of four individuals.
Officers found Josue Lopez Quintana had filled out an ATF form at a Federal Firearms Licensee which stated that he was the true purchaser of the lower receiver and that he was not acquiring it on behalf of another person.
He was also ordered to pay $3,000 fine for lying to federal agents in connection with an investigation of a mass shooting in Tucson.
On Aug. 26, 2022, federal agents interviewed Quintana about the purchase. He falsely stated that he purchased the lower receiver for himself and not for someone else. Officers then contradicted his story with text messages. At that point, Quintana then confessed that he lied and that he did purchase the lower receiver on behalf of the individual who later perpetrated the mass shooting.
There is no evidence that Quintana knew the intent of the shooter, and Quintana quickly accepted responsibility for his actions.