Tucson man sentenced for alien smuggling and threats to murder border patrol agent

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MST
FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY...

At 413 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sahuarita,
moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail along with areas of
blowing dust.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Southern Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, East Sahuarita, Corona De
Tucson, Tucson International Airport and Summit.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Advisory for...
East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Western Cochise County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 500 PM MST.

* At 410 PM MST, a large area of blowing dust from strong
thunderstorm outflow was pushing up from the south across I-10
near central to southeastern portions of Tucson.

HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess
of 45 mph.

SOURCE...Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT...Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 270 and 293.
Route 83 between mile markers 52 and 58.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Vail, Corona De Tucson and Rita Ranch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving
conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in
dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep
your foot off the brake.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible behind this dust
channel. Keep updated with this quickly evolving situation.

&&

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima
and north central Santa Cruz Counties through 430 PM MST...

At 347 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Corona De Tucson, or 12 miles east of Sahuarita, moving northwest at
10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Sahuarita, Green Valley, Vail, East Sahuarita, Corona De Tucson and
Summit.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 19 between mile markers 37 and 48.
Route 83 between mile markers 39 and 53.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 108 to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Tucson man sentenced for alien smuggling and threats to murder border patrol agent

gavel

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Tucson man was sentenced to three years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to transport illegal aliens for profit and threats to murder a Border Patrol agent.

31-year-ol Jesus Alberto Ibarra-Barraza was sentenced after he was caught transporting four undocumented non citizens in March.

When he encountered law enforcement, Ibarra-Barraza stopped his vehicle, direction passengers to exit, then fled at a high speed.

He then crashed his vehicle sustaining serious injuries.

At the hospital, Ibarra-Barraza verbally confronted the victim, a Border Patrol Agent, and threatened to kill him upon his release from the hospital.

