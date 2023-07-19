Tucson man sentenced for alien smuggling and threats to murder border patrol agent

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Tucson man was sentenced to three years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to transport illegal aliens for profit and threats to murder a Border Patrol agent.
31-year-ol Jesus Alberto Ibarra-Barraza was sentenced after he was caught transporting four undocumented non citizens in March.
When he encountered law enforcement, Ibarra-Barraza stopped his vehicle, direction passengers to exit, then fled at a high speed.
He then crashed his vehicle sustaining serious injuries.
At the hospital, Ibarra-Barraza verbally confronted the victim, a Border Patrol Agent, and threatened to kill him upon his release from the hospital.