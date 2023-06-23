 Skip to main content
Tucson man releases statement of friend who died in submarine explosion

  • Updated
  • 0
Titanic

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Tucson man that is friends with one of the men who died in the submarine explosion has released a statement regarding his death.

Hamish Harding was one of the five people who were enroute to the wreckage of the Titanic when their journey was halted and the Titan submersible imploded, killing all five passengers on board.

Pilot and chief executive Stockton Rush, along with Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman Dawood, and Paul Henri were also on board.

"Curiosity and exploration are intrinsic components of the human spirit, of Hamish's spirit. With a broken heart I concede that the ocean has stolen some truly impactful people on this expedition. Hamish will be dearly missed. As a friend and mentor, he has been a sincere inspiration. As an active community member of the Explorer's Club, his leadership has been a beacon for positive global impacts. I will fondly remember his kindness and supportive life insights. His memory and legacy will live on with us all.

In support of the search this week, it has been deeply moving to see our community come together. The efforts of all involved would not be overlooked by the crew. I'd like to take a moment and thank everyone near and far for their tireless labors. It's humbling to see a strong community that would have done the same for any of us in such a dire situation.

May we pour one out for our friends,

Trent Tresch"

