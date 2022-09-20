 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A storm system will bring an increased risk for flash
flooding from multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms.
Localized rainfall amounts of 1.5" to 2.5" likely from
heavier showers and storms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Tucson man indicted for migrant smuggling, threatening to murder a Border Patrol agent

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Tucson man has been indicted for migrant smuggling and threatening to murder a Border Patrol agent. 

Thirty-one-year-old Jesus Alberto Ibarra-Barraza has been charged with Conspiracy to Transport Illegal Aliens for Profit, four counts of Transportation of an Illegal Alien for Profit, and one count of Threats to Murder an Employee of the United States.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Ibarra-Barraza attempted to transport four undocumented migrants in his vehicle on Mar. 16. After encountering law enforcement, he reportedly stopped his vehicle to allow his passengers to exit and then fled the scene at high speed.

Ibarra-Barraza injured himself after crashing his vehicle. At the hospital, Ibarra-Barraza allegedly confronted the Border Patrol agent and threatened to kill them agent upon his release. 

Each indictment carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both.

