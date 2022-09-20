Tucson man indicted for migrant smuggling, threatening to murder a Border Patrol agent

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Tucson man has been indicted for migrant smuggling and threatening to murder a Border Patrol agent.
Thirty-one-year-old Jesus Alberto Ibarra-Barraza has been charged with Conspiracy to Transport Illegal Aliens for Profit, four counts of Transportation of an Illegal Alien for Profit, and one count of Threats to Murder an Employee of the United States.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Ibarra-Barraza attempted to transport four undocumented migrants in his vehicle on Mar. 16. After encountering law enforcement, he reportedly stopped his vehicle to allow his passengers to exit and then fled the scene at high speed.
Ibarra-Barraza injured himself after crashing his vehicle. At the hospital, Ibarra-Barraza allegedly confronted the Border Patrol agent and threatened to kill them agent upon his release.
Each indictment carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both.
