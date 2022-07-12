Tucson man found dead in desert in Yuma County

TUCSON (KVOA) — A 90-year-old Tucson man found dead in the desert in Yuma County.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, Charles Oden was last seen at around 4 a.m. Saturday near the 5400 block of North Arroyo Grande Circle, close to the intersection of Sunrise Drive and Swan Road.

Officials said Oden was traveling in a dark green, 2022 Nissan Frontier with the Arizona license plate ZWA9NF. Officials say he was reportedly on his way to see his family in California.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said no suspicious activity is suspected surrounding his death. Authorities were able to locate his vehicle in a desert area where his phone pinged.