Tucson man dies after injuries sustained in 2-vehicle crash last month

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man died Saturday from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash last month on Tucson’s east side.
Police say 85-year-old Remo Ferraro was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash near Broadway Boulevard and Prudence Road on Nov. 11.
In a news release Monday, police said Ferraro was driving a 1989 Honda Civic and identified the other vehicle involved as a 2015 Subaru Forester.
They said failure to yield by the Honda is the major cause of the crash.
The other driver was not impaired at the time of the crash, police said.
While no charges or citations have been issued at this time, police say the investigation remains ongoing.