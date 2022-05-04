Tucson man charged with robbing northeast side restaurant twice

TUCSON (KVOA) - Authorities have arrested a man in connection to two armed robberies at a restaurant on Tucson's northeast side earlier this year.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, both robberies involved a man brandishing a green pistol at the Golden Dragon restaurant located at 4704 E. Sunrise Dr. near Swan Road.

Back on April 5, PCSD said the first robbery took place at about 7:46 p.m. Feb. 17. Department officials said a man reportedly entered the restaurant to look at a menu. He then held the cashier at gunpoint and order the individual to empty the cash register drawer.

In the second incident, which occurred at about 7:26 p.m. March 10, the cashier contacted 911 immediately when the suspect revealed the green pistol in his front pocket.

Forty-five-year-old Adam Carlson was arrested Tuesday morning following a search warrant. He was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center and charged with two counts of armed robbery.