 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tucson man arrested in connection to 2021 fatal shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Antonio Rea Valdez

Antonio Rea Valdez

 Tucson Police Department

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man is behind bars in connection with a 2021 fatal shooting on Tucson’s south side.

On June 2, 2021, 38-year-old Manuel Erminio Martinez-Gomez was killed near Ohio Street and 11th Avenue.

Detectives identified the suspect as 35-year-old Antonio Rea Valdez in the fatal shooting.

Valdez was arrested Wednesday on Tucson’s south side, police say.

He has been charged with first-degree murder and booked into the Pima County Jail. He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

Police continue to seek information regarding the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

Tags

Recommended for you