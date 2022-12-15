Tucson man arrested in connection to 2021 fatal shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man is behind bars in connection with a 2021 fatal shooting on Tucson’s south side.
On June 2, 2021, 38-year-old Manuel Erminio Martinez-Gomez was killed near Ohio Street and 11th Avenue.
Detectives identified the suspect as 35-year-old Antonio Rea Valdez in the fatal shooting.
Valdez was arrested Wednesday on Tucson’s south side, police say.
He has been charged with first-degree murder and booked into the Pima County Jail. He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.
Police continue to seek information regarding the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.