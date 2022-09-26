Tucson man arrested for kidnapping, dismembering man also accused of strangling wife

TUCSON (KVOA) — There are new developments in a case involving a Tucson man who allegedly kidnapped, murdered and dismembered a Phoenix man over an unpaid debt.
Forty-five-year-old John Anthony Cole, also known as Tony, was arrested last week on suspicion of killing 28-year-old Antoine Smith.
According to court documents, Phoenix police were investigating a kidnapping on Sept. 16.
The document stated a man by the name of "Jaron" had stolen money from Tony.
Another man by the name of "Adrian" told police he received a call from Tony and Tony advised he had (redacted name) and was going to kill him if "Jaron" did not pay him his money.
"Adrian” told authorities he received a text from (redacted name) cellular phone and the message stated, "he had been kidnapped and was scared.”
Cellular data records confirmed the victim and suspect were together in Phoenix and then traveled to Tucson.
Cole reported to investigators that while traveling to Tucson in his car, he pulled off of Interstate 10 to use the restroom. He claimed Smith attacked him.
Cole said he placed the victim in a submission hold and eventually strangled the victim to death.
He then took the victim to his house near Fifth Street and Wilmot Road in Tucson.
Between Sept. 16-18, Cole purchased cleaning supplies, masking material and other supplies in order to dismember the victim.
The suspect took investigators to South Kolb Road, where he dumped some of the remains.
Other remains were found in Cole's vehicle when he was arrested while driving to California on Sept. 20.
News 4 Tucson also obtained another set of documents from Pima County.
Those documents show that Cole killed his victim in the same manner he nearly killed his wife, who had an order of protection against him.
Cole was out on bond when he admitted to killing Smith.
He faced domestic violence aggravated assault and impeding airway. He also violated an order of protection filed by his wife.
The document shows the crimes took place in April. It also showed the victim and Cole were married and had a child.
On April 4, the victim allowed Cole over to the house and that's when they got involved in an argument. The victim said her husband became violent and slammed her down on the floor.
Cole strangled her for about 30 seconds. She says she saw stars.
At the center of the kidnapping and murder case Cole admitted "strangling" Antoine Smith.
Cole now faces first-degree murder, theft by extortion, kidnapping abandonment and concealing a body.