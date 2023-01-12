Tucson makes to New York Times ‘52 Places to Go in 2023’ list

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson is one of the 52 places you should visit in 2023, according to The New York Times.
The Old Pueblo made it to the NYT’s fifteenth spot in its “52 Places to Go in 2023” list.
Tucson was described as “a rebounding center of art and adobe with centuries-old ties to Mexico.”
The paper featured Tucson’s Barrio Viejo, which is the largest barrio in the United States.
“This year, the neighborhood, which has one of the most diverse racial, cultural, religious and ethnic populations in the country, will receive National Historic Landmark designation,” Daniel Scheffler wrote.
In its description of the, Scheffler mentioned famed galleries, Barrio restaurants and local coffee shop EXO Roast.