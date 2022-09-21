Tucson International Airport announces upcoming parking rate changes

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson International Airport (TUS) and the Tucson Airport Authority (TAA) announced on Wednesday their plans to increase parking rates at TUS starting on Nov. 1.
The new plans come in response to a near 20% increase in “airport operating expenses”, according to a press release.
This is the first time since Feb. 2017 that rates have been increased at TUS.
Facilities such as the garage, hourly, and daily lots will increase by $2 per day. The economy covered lot will increase by $1.50 per day and the economy lot will increase by 50 cents per day.
Hourly rates will be changing from $2 to $3 per hour; every 20 minutes costs $1 for both hourly and daily parking.
The increase at TUS follows a national trend of parking rate increase at airports.
A $2 million capital investment project is also set to replace the parking management system in 2023.
To learn more about the upcoming changes, please visit the Tucson International Airport website.