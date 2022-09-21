Tucson International Airport announces upcoming parking rate changes

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 615 PM MST.

* At 316 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Vail, East Sahuarita, Corona De Tucson and Rita Ranch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 700 PM MST.

* At 258 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Santa Rosa, Pisinemo, Covered Wells, Anegam, Palo Verde Stand, Ak
Chin, Mountain Village, Kupk, Kots Kug and Papago Farms.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 401 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Tanque Verde and Saguaro National Park East.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 615 PM MST.

* At 306 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly. This has the potential to produce signfciant
flash flooding as repeated showers and storms with intense
rainfall move across the same locations. Expect many washes to
experience flash flooding.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Pisinemo, Hickiwan, San Simon, Kohatk, Ventana, Vaya Chin, Santa
Cruz and San Simon West.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona,
including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima.
In Southeast Arizona, Santa Cruz.

* WHEN...Until 545 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 354 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sonoita and Elgin.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 630 PM MST.

* At 328 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible
in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Marana, Avra Valley and Picture Rocks.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Santa Cruz River, Blanco Wash, Cocio Wash, Robles Wash, Los and
Aguirre Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Some low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 249 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Signfciant rain is falling across a large area.
Expect many area washes to flow across the area.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Santa Rosa, Pisinemo, Hickiwan, Covered Wells, Anegam, Gu
Oidak, San Simon, Charco 27, Palo Verde Stand, Ventana, Ak
Chin, No:ligk, Vaya Chin, Cababi, Sil Nakya, San Luis - Sells
District, Santa Cruz, Mountain Village, San Luis and Rincon.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 1030 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of washes, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 431 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated very heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. showers and thunderstorms have moved
repeatedly across the same area over the past 3 hours.
Therefore the Flash Flood Warnings will gradually be replaced
with an area flood warning. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Santa Rosa, Pisinemo, Gu Vo, Hickiwan, Organ Pipe Cactus
National Monument, Covered Wells, Anegam, Gu Oidak, San
Simon, North Komelik, Kohatk, Charco 27, Palo Verde Stand,
Ventana, Ak Chin, No:ligk, Vaya Chin, Cababi, Sil Nakya and
San Luis - Sells District.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

&&

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA...WEST
CENTRAL GRAHAM AND SOUTHEASTERN PINAL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM
MST...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe
limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.
Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A storm system will bring an increased risk for flash
flooding from multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms.
Localized rainfall amounts of 1.5" to 2.5" likely from
heavier showers and storms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Tucson International Airport announces upcoming parking rate changes

  • Updated
  • 0
Tucson International Airport

Tucson International Airport

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson International Airport (TUS) and the Tucson Airport Authority (TAA) announced on Wednesday their plans to increase parking rates at TUS starting on Nov. 1. 

The new plans come in response to a near 20% increase in “airport operating expenses”, according to a press release.

This is the first time since Feb. 2017 that rates have been increased at TUS.

Facilities such as the garage, hourly, and daily lots will increase by $2 per day. The economy covered lot will increase by $1.50 per day and the economy lot will increase by 50 cents per day. 

Hourly rates will be changing from $2 to $3 per hour; every 20 minutes costs $1 for both hourly and daily parking.

The increase at TUS follows a national trend of parking rate increase at airports.

A $2 million capital investment project is also set to replace the parking management system in 2023.

To learn more about the upcoming changes, please visit the Tucson International Airport website.