Tucson International Airport announces nonstop flights to Canada

TUCSON (KVOA) - Southern Arizona residents will soon have the opportunity to fly nonstop to Canada.
Tucson International Airport is launching the new service with Flair Airlines to five airports in Canada.
The destinations include Edmonton, Fort McMurray, Windsor/ Detroit, Lethbridge, and Prince George.
Plenty of cheers and applause this morning as we announce new nonstop service with Flair Airlines to the following destinations: Edmonton, Fort McMurray, Windsor / Detroit, Lethbridge, Prince George
"We look forward to welcoming new and returning Canadian visitors this winter," Tucson Airport said Tuesday.
The first flight is scheduled for Nov. 30 from Tucson to Edmonton.
According to Flair Airlines, during the first week of sales, one-way fares will begin at $99.
For more information, visit Flair Airlines - Best prices on flights in Canada (flyflair.com) and @flytucson | Linktree.