Tucson International Airport announces nonstop flights to Canada

  • Updated
Tucson International Airport

TUCSON (KVOA) - Southern Arizona residents will soon have the opportunity to fly nonstop to Canada.

Tucson International Airport is launching the new service with Flair Airlines to five airports in Canada.

The destinations include Edmonton, Fort McMurray, Windsor/ Detroit, Lethbridge, and Prince George.

"We look forward to welcoming new and returning Canadian visitors this winter," Tucson Airport said Tuesday.

The first flight is scheduled for Nov. 30 from Tucson to Edmonton. 

Flair schedule

According to Flair Airlines, during the first week of sales, one-way fares will begin at $99. 

For more information, visit Flair Airlines - Best prices on flights in Canada (flyflair.com) and @flytucson | Linktree