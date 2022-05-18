Tucson HS students walk out in support of women's reproductive rights

TUCSON (KVOA) — Students with Tucson Unified School District walked out of class Wednesday in support of women's reproductive rights.

The walkout comes as the US Supreme Court may be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade, as by a leaked draft opinion.

The students headed to Highland Quad at the University of Arizona at about 10 a.m. and are expected to be there until 2 p.m.

Students from multiple high schools are now at the Highland Quad at @uarizona.

Earlier this week, TUSD Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo sent out a letter to parents warning them about about the walkout.

"In accordance with our commitment to ensuring the health and safety of our students is always the top priority for the Tucson Unified School District, we want all parents and guardians to be aware of the potential student walkout. Most importantly, we ask that you join us in encouraging your student/s to remain in class during the event," said TUSD Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo.

He said the district did not sponsor the event and that students who participate in the march will be "charged with an unexcused absence."

