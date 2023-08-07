 Skip to main content
Tucson hits 53 day in row of temperatures of at least 100 degrees

Extreme Heat

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson surpasses over 50 days in a row of 100°+ temperatures.

On Monday, Tucson hits its 53rd day in a row of temperatures of at least 100 degrees.

The record breaking heat-streak began June 16. The previous record was in 2013, if 39 consecutive days in a row of 100° weather.

This is unusual for Tucson, as the average high for this time of year is only 99°.

Ken Droz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Tucson, explains how a slow start to the monsoon storms and rain, as well as an overall weak monsoon, is contributing to this heat-streak.

“We haven’t had a major weather event yet where it’s raining for a whole day or it’s cloudy for a day,” says Droz.

Without this cool down, the hot temperatures continue to come through.

While there is a chance we could dip below 100° this week due to monsoon storms, as of right now it’s unlikely, and we expect to see triple digits through the rest of the week.

